All you need to know about Powassan Virus

Four people in Connecticut have tested positive for Powassan virus. All four infected people were hospitalized and treated and they were discharged after recovering.
According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although Powassan virus is rare, the number of reported cases has increased recently.
Powassan virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected tick. The US Health Body has revealed that most cases in the United States occur in the northeast and Great Lakes regions from late spring through mid-fall when ticks are most active.
It is noteworthy that there are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan virus disease. CDC maintains that the risk of infection can be reduced by avoiding ticks.
According to the CDC, many people infected with Powassan virus do not have symptoms. For people with symptoms, the time from tick bite to feeling sick ranges from 1 week to 1 month.
The disease can be diagosed with laboratory testing of blood or spinal fluid. Currently, there are no medications to prevent or treat Powassan virus infection.