All you need to know about Nipah Virus

Sushmita Panda
Sep 13, 2023
The clinical symptoms among patients who contracted the Nipah virus in Kozhikode are different this time from the symptoms seen in previous outbreaks.
State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate.
According to the State Health Minister, more than 130 people have been tested for the virus.
According to media reports, 21 of the 23 infected people died when Kerala first reported the Nipah outbreak in 2018. In 2019 and 2021, Nipah claimed two more lives.
