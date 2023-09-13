All you need to know about Nipah Virus

Sushmita Panda

Sep 13, 2023

Nipah virus attack is back in Kerala after the state reported two deaths in its Kozhikode district.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that the deaths were due to the Nipah virus.

According to the Health Minister, four suspected cases are currently under surveillance.

A Central government team of four experts has also been sent to Kerala to assist the State government in surveillance

The clinical symptoms among patients who contracted the Nipah virus in Kozhikode are different this time from the symptoms seen in previous outbreaks.

State Health Minister Veena George said that the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate.

According to the State Health Minister, more than 130 people have been tested for the virus.

According to media reports, 21 of the 23 infected people died when Kerala first reported the Nipah outbreak in 2018. In 2019 and 2021, Nipah claimed two more lives.

