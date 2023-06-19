All you need to know about litchis' benefits and side-effects
Jun 19, 2023
Sushmita Panda
The fruit is mainly composed of water and carbs which make upto 82 percent and 16.5 percent of the fruit, respectively.
As litchis have a low glycemic index, so it is safe for diabetic patients when consumed in moderate amounts.
As litchis contain several healthy minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, it may protect against heart disease, cancer, and diabetes
Some animal studies also indicate that litchi extract may help fight liver cancer
Copper present in litchi can help in promoting hair growth
Excess consumption of litchi can lead to hormonal imbalance, fever, haemorrhage, internal bleeding and infections.
TAP TO KNOW MORE!