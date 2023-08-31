All you need to know about benefits and side-effects of flaxseeds
Aug 31, 2023
Sushmita Panda
Flaxseed, a plant-based food, is a well-known source of healthy fats, antioxidants and fibre.
Flaxseeds have a mild, nutty flavour and crispy consistency and they enhance the taste of almost any recipe.
Flaxseed is an excellent source of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a type of omega-3 fatty acid that’s important for heart health.
Flaxseed use may have some benefits in improving the lipid profile in those who are obese with high cholesterol.
Flaxseed may help promote regular bowel movements and improve digestive health.
Flaxseed may help you feel full for longer and this will help in weight management.
Raw or unripe flaxseeds contain potentially toxic natural plant compounds and must be avoided.
Flaxseeds use in pregnancy and lactation is not recommended and flaxseed consumption in large quantities is not advisable
