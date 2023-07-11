All you need to know about benefits and side-effects of cherry

Jul 11, 2023
This small yet immensely powerful fruit is full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
From cherry tart juice to dried cherry, cherries can be consumed in different ways.
According to experts, is not good for skin, but it is also extremely beneficial during pregnancy.
Cherries are also a good source of fibre which helps in keeping your digestive system healthy.
Cherries are also a good source of B vitamins, manganese, copper, magnesium, and vitamin K.
If you have a sensitive stomach, then excess consumption of cherries may lead to diarrhea, gas, or bloating.