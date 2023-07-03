All you need to know about BAEL FRUIT AND ITS BENEFITS
Jul 03, 2023
Sushmita Panda
You may not have heard about this fruit before, but this fruit and its Sharbat are a very popular delicacy in Summer.
Studies suggest that a glass of Bael Sharbat will keep you hydrated due to the cooling effect.
You can consume Bael either ripe or in juice form. Moreover, its leaves can be used as salads.
Bael is gut-friendly and it has been traditionally used to cure constipation, diarrhea, diabetes, etc.
Bael contains the chemicals riboflavin and thiamine, which cleanses the body.
Although there is no known side-effect, consuming a large amount of Bael may lead to upset stomach and constipation.
