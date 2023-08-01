Sushmita Panda
Aug 01, 2023
1
Apples are rich in quercetin, a type of flavonoid, which can play a pivotal role in promoting circulation & treating erectile dysfunction.
1
A 2016 study has revealed that those who consumed more apples reported a 14 percent decrease in erectile dysfunction.
2
Watermelons are rich in L-citrulline that is converted to L-arginine in your body.
2
L-arginine can help make your erection harder. This compound increases blood flow to the penis, strengthening erections.
3
Banana is rich in potassium and it is an extremely important compound for your body.
3
According to American Heart Association, potassium can help lower your blood pressure, which can boost sexual performance.
4
Avocados are rich in B vitamins and monounsaturated fat, which has been shown to aid blood flow to the entire body—including the penis.
4
The fruit also contains potassium which can enhance the libido not just in men but also women.
5
Juice from the pomegranate seeds is rich in antioxidants.
5
According to the study, antioxidants support blood flow, and they can help in improving erectile dysfunction.
6
Berries like Strawberries and raspberries are also full of aphrodisiac properties.