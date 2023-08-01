6 fruits that can increase your sex drive

Sushmita Panda

Aug 01, 2023

Apples are rich in quercetin, a type of flavonoid, which can play a pivotal role in promoting circulation & treating erectile dysfunction.

A 2016 study has revealed that those who consumed more apples reported a 14 percent decrease in erectile dysfunction.

Watermelons are rich in L-citrulline that is converted to L-arginine in your body.

L-arginine can help make your erection harder. This compound increases blood flow to the penis, strengthening erections.

Banana is rich in potassium and it is an extremely important compound for your body.

According to American Heart Association, potassium can help lower your blood pressure, which can boost sexual performance.

Avocados are rich in B vitamins and monounsaturated fat, which has been shown to aid blood flow to the entire body—including the penis.

The fruit also contains potassium which can enhance the libido not just in men but also women.

Juice from the pomegranate seeds is rich in antioxidants.

According to the study, antioxidants support blood flow, and they can help in improving erectile dysfunction.

Berries like Strawberries and raspberries are also full of aphrodisiac properties.

