Ranveer Singh overtakes Virat Kohli as India’s ‘most valued celebrity’ with a brand value of Rs 1500 crore: A look at his net worth, lavish mansions, cars, etc
Mar 23, 2023
Yash Sharma
Ranveer Singh: Net Worth
Ranveer Singh is reported to have a whopping net worth of approximately $30 million ( Rs 245 crore). He commands a significant fee of Rs 30 crore per movie
Ranveer Singh: House
Despite earning several crores annually, Ranveer Singh and spouse Deepika Padukone, recently grabbed headlines when they spent Rs 119 crore on a lavish quadruplex space in Bandra, which is touted as Mumbai’s poshest neighborhood.
Ranveer Singh: Cars owned
The 37-year-old houses a huge collection of cars with some notable names being the Range Rover Vogue, Lamborghini Urus Pear Capsule Edition, Aston Martin Rapide S, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic and the Jaguar XJ L,.
Ranveer Singh: Brands endorsed
From Ching’s Secret to Kotak Mahindra Bank, from Jack and Jones to JBL, the actor is everywhere. Additionally, he endorses brands such as Bingo, Lloyd, Maruti Suzuki, Thumbs Up while also being the brand ambassador of Pepsi, Yas Marina Abu Dhabi among others.