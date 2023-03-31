Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, to Sunny Singh: Here’s what these stars charged for their roles in upcoming movie Adipurush
Mar 31, 2023
Yash Sharma
Prabhas has risen to become one of the nation’s biggest stars following the massive success of Baahubali. As per News18, he was paid around Rs 150 crore to portray the role of Lord Ram in this movie.
In contrast to Prabhas’ massive Rs 150 crore fee for his portrayal of Ram, Saif Ali Khan will be receiving Rs 12 crore for playing the role of Lankesh, Mensxp reported.
Kriti Sanon, the female protagonist of the movie who portrays the powerful character of Sita Mata, received a remuneration of approximately Rs 3 crores for her role.
Sunny Singh, who essays the role of Lakshman in the movie, received a payment of approximately Rs 1.5 crore, while Sonal Chauhan, who portrays a significant role in the film, was remunerated around Rs 50 lakh.