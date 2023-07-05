WORST
SONGS REMAKE EVER
Jul 05, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
Pasoori Nu
” from SatyaPrem Ki Katha
Song 1: Remake
Source: YouTube
Pasoori
by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill
Song 1: The OG Original
Source: YouTube
Masakali 2.0
can make you ears bleed
Song 2: Remake
Source: JioSaavn
Masakali- Just Peace
Song 2: The Og Original
Source: JioSaavn
“Ek Do Teen”
from Baaghi 2 is just ugh
Song 3: Remake
Source: YouTube
Ek Do Teen
by Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar
Song 3: The og original
Source: YouTube
Dheere Dheere by
Yo Yo Honey Singh
Song 4: Remake
Source: YouTube
Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi
Mein Aana sung by Anuradha Paudwal & Kumar Sanu and the lyrics penned by Rani Malik
Song 4: The OG original
Source: YouTube
Haseeno Ka Deewana
Kaabil
Song 5: Remake
Source: YouTube
Haseeno Ka Deewana
Kaabil
Song 5: The Og original
Source: YouTube
Hawa Hawai 2.0
From“Tumhari Sulu
Song 6: Remake
Source: YouTube
Hawa Hawai
from Mr India
Song 6: The OG original
Source: YouTube
The Humma song
from OK Jaanu
Song 7: Remake
Source: YouTube
Humma Humma
sung by A.R. Rahman and Remo Fernandes
Song 7: The og original
Source: YouTube
