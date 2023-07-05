WORST SONGS REMAKE EVER

Jul 05, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Pasoori Nu” from SatyaPrem Ki Katha

Song 1: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill

Song 1: The OG Original

Source: YouTube

Masakali 2.0 can make you ears bleed

Song 2: Remake

Cross

Source: JioSaavn

Masakali- Just Peace

Song 2: The Og Original

Source: JioSaavn

“Ek Do Teen” from Baaghi 2 is just ugh

Song 3: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

 Ek Do Teen by Alka Yagnik and Amit Kumar

Song 3: The og original

Source: YouTube

Dheere Dheere by Yo Yo Honey Singh 

Song 4: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana sung by Anuradha Paudwal & Kumar Sanu and the lyrics penned by Rani Malik

Song 4: The OG original

Source: YouTube

Stories

More

Man Behind the label Sabyasachi

See More

Upcoming movies to watch in 2023

See More

Net worth of youtubers

See More

Haseeno Ka Deewana Kaabil

Song 5: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

Haseeno Ka Deewana Kaabil

Song 5: The Og original

Source: YouTube

Hawa Hawai 2.0 From“Tumhari Sulu

Song 6: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

Hawa Hawai from Mr India

Song 6: The OG original

Source: YouTube

The Humma song from OK Jaanu

Song 7: Remake

Cross

Source: YouTube

Humma Humma sung by A.R. Rahman and Remo Fernandes

Song 7: The og original

Source: YouTube