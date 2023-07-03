From Jawan to Gadar 2:
UPCOMING MOVIES TO WATCH IN 2023
Jul 03, 2023
Shamayita Dey
Here are 5 big-budget movies that are set to release in the second half of 2023
Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani” starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt.The film is set to release on July28.
King Khan is back with another film and this time with more action! Jawan that is to release on the 7th of September,2023 will be his second film this year.
Tiger 3 deserves a “Swag Se Swagat” as it will hit the theatres on Diwali.
Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is coming to the theatres on 11th August,2023.
Dream Girl 2 will release on 25th August, 2023. This movie is a sequel of the 2019 hit “Dream Girl” starring Ayushmann Khurrana
