Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 7 Highest paid Contestants revealed

Jun 29, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

1

PuneetSuperstar

Rumor has it that he demanded a mind-boggling Rs 2 crores just to grace the Bigg Boss house with his presence

Source: Instagram

2

AnjaliAurora

Aurora is in the list of probable contestants in the show. 'Kaccha badam' fame influencer is charging a hefty amount of Rs 15 lakh weekly for her spotlight in the house

Source: Instagram

3

AwrzDarbar

Darbar is another face that you may see in the coming weeks of Bigg Boss. He reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per week in this season.

Source: Instagram

4

Maheshpoojari

He is also one of the highest paid contestants and is reportedly charging Rs 15 lakhs per week like his fellow contestants. 

Source: Instagram

5

FukraInsan

Though the famous YouTuber’s salary isn’t revealed yet, Fukra Insan AKA Abhishek Malhan is reportedly earning 5-6 lakh per month from his YouTube channel 

Source: Instagram

6

AaliyaSiddique

Though evicted, it is rumored that she demanded Rs 25 lakh for the season.

Source: Instagram

7

PoojaBhatt

Though her Bigg Boss salary is not revealed yet, Pooja’s net worth, is  Rs 47 Crore as of 2022.

Source: Instagram