Bigg Boss OTT 2: Top 7 Highest paid Contestants revealed
Jun 29, 2023
Malvika Choudhary
1
Puneet
Superstar
Rumor has it that he demanded a mind-boggling Rs 2 crores just to grace the Bigg Boss house with his presence
2
Anjali
Aurora
Aurora is in the list of probable contestants in the show. 'Kaccha badam' fame influencer is charging a hefty amount of Rs 15 lakh weekly for her spotlight in the house
3
Awrz
Darbar
Darbar is another face that you may see in the coming weeks of Bigg Boss. He reportedly charged Rs 15 lakh per week in this season.
4
Mahesh
poojari
He is also one of the highest paid contestants and is reportedly charging Rs 15 lakhs per week like his fellow contestants.
5
Fukra
Insan
Though the famous YouTuber’s salary isn’t revealed yet, Fukra Insan AKA Abhishek Malhan is reportedly earning 5-6 lakh per month from his YouTube channel
6
Aaliya
Siddique
Though evicted, it is rumored that she demanded Rs 25 lakh for the season.
7
Pooja
Bhatt
Though her Bigg Boss salary is not revealed yet, Pooja’s net worth, is Rs 47 Crore as of 2022.
