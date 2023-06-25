Adipurush: Here’s all that went wrong with this Om Raut film

Jun 25, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

Pre-conditioning of the Dialogues

It’s really sad that makers did not even consider the young audience smart enough to understand the pure Hindi dialogues which has been used in every adaptation of Ramayana

A failed VFX attempt

VFX  used in the film couldn’t able to deliver that visual grandeur, It’s quite a fact to note that, even after the VFX was reworked, it did not come out as it was supposed to be. 

Marketing stunt – Keeping a seat for Lord Hanuman

Makers kept seats reserved for Lord Hanuman in each PVR theater  which created excitement but in the end, the film failed miserably.

Played the religious card too high

From Launching the first teaser at Ayodhya to visiting Tirupati Balaji temple-the makers thought this strategy would work but  turned out to be the biggest disaster ever

Tapori Depiction

Apart from the actor, the film is being called out for the usage of ‘tapori’ dialogues in the film. Now netizens have been bashing the writer as he tried to defend his writing on national Television.

The makers consideration of the sentiment of the masses was absent while mounting the film. Despite having the most popular talent on board, the film wasn’t able to make an impact on the audience.

A failed depiction

Adipurush wasn't able to capture the essence of the epic and live up to the legacy of Ramayana

Adipurush is a missed business opportunity by the film industry – We all know how a film that has a religious or patriotic side is a blockbuster at the box office

