Adipurush: Here’s all that went wrong with this Om Raut film

Source: Twitter
Jun 25, 2023
It’s really sad that makers did not even consider the young audience smart enough to understand the pure Hindi dialogues which has been used in every adaptation of Ramayana
Source: Instagram
VFX used in the film couldn’t able to deliver that visual grandeur, It’s quite a fact to note that, even after the VFX was reworked, it did not come out as it was supposed to be.
Source: Instagram
Makers kept seats reserved for Lord Hanuman in each PVR theater which created excitement but in the end, the film failed miserably.
Source: Instagram
From Launching the first teaser at Ayodhya to visiting Tirupati Balaji temple-the makers thought this strategy would work but turned out to be the biggest disaster ever
Source: Instagram
Apart from the actor, the film is being called out for the usage of ‘tapori’ dialogues in the film. Now netizens have been bashing the writer as he tried to defend his writing on national Television.
Source: Instagram
The makers consideration of the sentiment of the masses was absent while mounting the film. Despite having the most popular talent on board, the film wasn’t able to make an impact on the audience.
Source: Twitter
Adipurush wasn't able to capture the essence of the epic and live up to the legacy of Ramayana
Source: Instagram
Adipurush is a missed business opportunity by the film industry – We all know how a film that has a religious or patriotic side is a blockbuster at the box office
Source: Instagram