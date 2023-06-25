Adipurush

 A failed business opportunity

Jun 25, 2023

Malvika Choudhary

A waste of a talented cast

The cast is talented – Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas are the finest actors we have in the industry. Yet their potential was wasted.

Source: YouTube

a WASte of a readymade plot

This movie had a readymade plot, a sure shot formula for a hit film, religious angle and support from the audience. Still, it managed to ruin the mythology for the audience.

Source: Twitter

A waste of 600 cr

The film made on a budget of Rs 600 crore failed to manage  at least a decent quality VFX and dialogues. 

Source: YouTube

Underestimating the indian audiences

People are not looking for cheap and misogynistic dialogues but content that would make sense and is relatable.

Source: Twitter

A cheap copy of avengers

Om Raut could have made this movie the best adaptation of the epic but instead chose to make it a cheap version of avengers.

Source: YouTube

even animated versions are better

Japanese made a far better animated version of the Ramayana. Adipurush couldn't even manage to make it look real 

Source: YouTube

making ramayana like a bollywood movie

Ravana is trampling in the snow while raising one shoulder and lowering the other. Every single prominent villain in Bollywood, from KN Singh to Amrish Puri, has given us that laugh, which is known as the villain's "thahaka." 

Source: twitter

Source: YouTube