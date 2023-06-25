Jun 25, 2023
The cast is talented – Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas are the finest actors we have in the industry. Yet their potential was wasted.
Source: YouTube
This movie had a readymade plot, a sure shot formula for a hit film, religious angle and support from the audience. Still, it managed to ruin the mythology for the audience.
Source: Twitter
The film made on a budget of Rs 600 crore failed to manage at least a decent quality VFX and dialogues.
Source: YouTube
Underestimating the indian audiences
People are not looking for cheap and misogynistic dialogues but content that would make sense and is relatable.
Source: Twitter
Om Raut could have made this movie the best adaptation of the epic but instead chose to make it a cheap version of avengers.
Source: YouTube
Japanese made a far better animated version of the Ramayana. Adipurush couldn't even manage to make it look real
Source: YouTube
Ravana is trampling in the snow while raising one shoulder and lowering the other. Every single prominent villain in Bollywood, from KN Singh to Amrish Puri, has given us that laugh, which is known as the villain's "thahaka."
Source: twitter
Source: YouTube