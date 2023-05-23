UPSE CSE Result 2023 Declared; Ishita Kishore tops

May 23, 2023

syed wahab

The final results were announced by the UPSC on May 23.

Garima Lohia has secured the 2nd rank, while Uma Harathi N has secured the 3rd position.

Female candidates top UPSC CSE for 2nd year in a row.

UPSC recommends 933 candidates for appointment after completing selection process.

Recommended candidates breakdown: – General category: 345 – EWS: 99 – OBC: 263 – SC: 154 – ST: 72

The result document includes a list of candidates in ascending order of their roll numbers.

UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023