UPSE CSE Result 2023 Declared; Ishita Kishore tops
May 23, 2023
syed wahab
The final results were announced by the UPSC on May 23.
Garima Lohia has secured the 2nd rank, while Uma Harathi N has secured the 3rd position.
Female candidates top UPSC CSE for 2nd year in a row.
UPSC recommends 933 candidates for appointment after completing selection process.
Recommended candidates breakdown: – General category: 345 – EWS: 99 – OBC: 263 – SC: 154 – ST: 72
The result document includes a list of candidates in ascending order of their roll numbers.
UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2023
