UGC has invited nominations from HEIs for its recently launched NEP SAARTHI initiative to promote the new education policy 2020.
May 25, 2023
Sugandha Jha
Under the NEP SAARTHI initiative 300 university students will act as ambassadors to promote NEP 2020.
The nominations for NEP SAARTHI from HEIs can be sent to Manju Singh, joint secretary, NEP, UGC by June 6, 2023.
HEIs are expected to submit a brief write up justifying nominations of upto 3 students from each institute.
Students enroled in any course at the higher education level are eligible to become a part of UGC’s initiative.
A certificate of recognition will be awarded to students for their participation by UGC.
