The Higher Education Council of India Bill was introduced by NDA government in 2018 but was finalised with the implementation of NEP 2020
May 04, 2023
syed wahab
The central government aims to bring these institutions under HECI as per NEP 2020
There are 160 INIs operating in India, encompassing AIIMS, IIT, IIM, NIT, and IISER.
Central universities and INIs operate under their own acts of parliament, independent of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education.
Central universities require approval from the UGC for budgets and grants, INIs directly engage with the ministry for funding
