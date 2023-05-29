Ths E-MBA for working professionals will be conducted through TimesPro’s Interactive Learning (IL) platform
May 29, 2023
syed wahab
It also includes two in-campus modules of five days each at the IIM Visakhapatnam campus.
EMBA Batch 2023-25 consists of 147 working professionals coming from diverse industries
The EMBA programme aims to help learners understand new-age techniques of business
IIM Visakhapatnam has become the 2nd Indian IIM to offer an EMBA programme in a blended mode.
The EMBA programme elevated IIM Visakhapatnam into an elite category
A special function was organised to officially commence the inaugural batch
