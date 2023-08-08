CA Foundation exam pass rate drops to 24.98%, a significant decline from previous sessions.
Aug 08, 2023
syed wahab
In December 2022 the overall pass percentage for CA Foundation exams was 29.25%.
In June 2022, the pass percentage was 25.28%
In 2021 December and June the pass percentage was 30.28% and 26.62%.
In the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June session, 25.99% males and 23.80% females qualified the exams.
Out of 1,03,517 candidates in the June 2023 CA Foundation session, 25,860 passed.
To pass the exams, candidates needed 40% in each paper and a 50% aggregate.
Those who secure 70% marks or above will ‘pass with distinction’.
To get the answer books certified, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500 per paper.
