Aug 08, 2023

syed wahab

In December 2022 the overall pass percentage for CA Foundation exams was 29.25%.

In June 2022, the pass percentage was 25.28%

In 2021 December and June the pass percentage was 30.28% and 26.62%.

In the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 June session, 25.99% males and 23.80% females qualified the exams.

Out of 1,03,517 candidates in the June 2023 CA Foundation session, 25,860 passed.

To pass the exams, candidates needed 40% in each paper and a 50% aggregate.

Those who secure 70% marks or above will ‘pass with distinction’.

To get the answer books certified, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 500 per paper.