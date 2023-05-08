Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT Rural students outshine urban peers, 4 students score 625/625

May 08, 2023

syed wahab

The top 4 students are Bhoomika Pai, Yashas Gowda, Anupama Hireholi Belagavi and Bhimangouda Patil

The pass percentage for rural students was 87%. Urban students reported a pass percentage of 79.62%.

The grace marks for this year’s SSLC exam have been raised to 10% from 5% in the previous year, benefiting 59,246 students.

The exam was held from March 31- April 15. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage was 85.63%

