Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT
Rural students outshine urban peers, 4 students score 625/625
May 08, 2023
syed wahab
The top 4 students are Bhoomika Pai, Yashas Gowda, Anupama Hireholi Belagavi
and Bhimangouda Patil
The pass percentage for rural students was 87%.
Urban students reported a pass percentage of 79.62%.
The grace marks for this year’s SSLC exam have been raised to 10% from 5% in the previous year, benefiting 59,246 students.
The exam was held from March 31- April 15. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage was 85.63%
