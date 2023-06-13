The results of the NEET UG 2023 is expected to be announced today by the NTA.
Jun 13, 2023
syed wahab
Students who appeared for the NEET UG can access their
results on the official website—neet.nta.nic.in.
A total of over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam.
The exam took place on May 7, with 4,097 centres located in 499 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.
NTA aims to release NEET results today before 10 pm, with the committee meeting scheduled to begin soon.
NTA to reveal names of
all India toppers, scores, and
category-wise cut-off
marks also.
NEET scorecard contains various details including candidate name, roll number, and personal information.
