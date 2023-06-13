The results of the NEET UG 2023 is expected to be announced today by the NTA.

Jun 13, 2023

syed wahab

Students who appeared for the NEET UG can access their results on the official website—neet.nta.nic.in.

A total of over 20.87 lakh students registered for the exam.

The exam took place on May 7, with 4,097 centres located in 499 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.

NTA aims to release NEET results today before 10 pm, with the committee meeting scheduled to begin soon.

NTA to reveal names of all India toppers, scores, and category-wise cut-off marks also.

NEET scorecard contains various details including candidate name, roll number, and personal information.