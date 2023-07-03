478 Indian ed-techs in India
shut down amidst lack of
investor support
Jul 03, 2023
syed wahab
Ed-tech brands, including Vedu,Tribac Blue, RKS Law Classes, and Key17Tech, faced various challenges that led to their shutdown.
These ed-tech players failed to secure any financial backing from investors, which may have caused their shut down.
Tracxn data shows a 53% drop in investments, totaling $877.5 million, from January 2023 to now.
Parents paying hefty monthly
fees of Rs 2,000-2,500 for
ed-tech subscriptions,
surpassing their child's
school fees.
Numerous ed-tech firms push parents to take out loans and purchase devices like tablets for course access.
These ed-tech companies fail to realise that their target
customers, the parents,
have limited financial resources.
