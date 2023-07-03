478 Indian ed-techs in India shut down amidst lack of investor support

Jul 03, 2023

syed wahab

Ed-tech brands, including Vedu,Tribac Blue, RKS Law Classes, and Key17Tech, faced various challenges that led to their shutdown.

These ed-tech players failed to secure any financial backing  from investors, which may have caused their shut down.

Tracxn data shows a 53% drop in investments, totaling $877.5 million, from January 2023 to now.

Parents paying hefty monthly fees of Rs 2,000-2,500 for ed-tech subscriptions, surpassing their child's school fees.

Numerous ed-tech firms push parents to take out loans and purchase devices like tablets for course access.

These ed-tech companies fail to realise that their target customers, the parents, have limited financial resources.