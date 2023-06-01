35 lakh grade 10th students didn’t make it to grade 11th, 27 lakh failed, 7 lakh absent, Union Govt analysis revealed.
syed wahab
Students from various states faced challenges due to
variations in curriculum,
syllabus, and assessment criteria.
The government aims to implement a standardised evaluation system for all
60 school boards in the country
by November-December this year.
11 states in the country- which follow different State and Central school boards, accounts for 30 lakh of the dropouts.
Open school boards have higher failure rates in Secondary and Higher Secondary levels compared to regular boards under Central boards.
The higher failure rate in State Boards, possibly due to low Pupil Teacher Ratio and teachers training.
Under the recommendations of the NEP 2020 steps are being taken towards standardisation of exam boards.
