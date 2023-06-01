Interbrand released the list of top 50 most valuable brands 2023
Jun 01, 2023
Yukta Raj
The combined value of India’s top 50 brands crossed $100 billion for the first time in a decade
TCS is the most valued Indian brand with a valuation of $1.09 trillion
Reliance Industries stood second followed by Infosys
Top 10 brands include HDFC, Jio, Airtel, LIC, Mahindra&Mahindra, SBI, ICICI
Tech sector leads the list with 31% contribution to total brand value, followed by financial services and diversified industries, respectively
FMCG is the fastest growing sector over the decade with a CAGR of 25%
Home building & infrastructure is the second fastest growing sector followed by technology
