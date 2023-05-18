Celebrity-endorsed ad volume grew up by 6%; however the overall count of celebrities declines for TATA IPL 16
May 18, 2023
Yukta Raj
Aamir Khan topped the charts of the top five celebrities with a 10% share
Akshay Kumar bagged the second position with a 7% share with Shah Rukh Khan
Virat Kohli came out on top of the sports celebrities list with a 13% share
Rohit Sharma followed a close second at 11%
Three out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector
The numbers have gone down to more than 50 overall celebrities, recording a 30% decline, and more than 20 sports celebrities, recording a 27% decline
