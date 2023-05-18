Celebrity-endorsed ad volume grew up by 6%; however the overall count of celebrities declines for TATA IPL 16

May 18, 2023

Yukta Raj

Aamir Khan topped the charts of the top five celebrities with a 10% share

Akshay Kumar bagged the second position with a 7% share with Shah Rukh Khan

Virat Kohli came out on top of the sports celebrities list with a 13% share

Rohit Sharma  followed a close second at 11%

Three out of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the F&B sector

The numbers have gone down to more than 50 overall celebrities, recording a 30% decline, and more than 20 sports celebrities, recording a 27% decline