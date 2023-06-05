World Environment Day 2023 will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution

Jun 05, 2023

Yukta Raj

Let’s have a look at the what brands have come up with:{based on the campaign released today on FE BrandWagon}

The initiative by Maggi aims at educating consumers on disposing an empty maggi packet into a blue bin

Tata Tea launched its latest edition of #JaagoRe, aimed at spreading awareness on climate change cause

Chargeup launches #ChargeForChange directed towards the welfare of drivers

Reckitt inaugurated first Dettol Climate Resilient School in Uttarkashi, a district in Uttarakhand

ITC Engage takes a step towards making fragrances sustainable, with the use of eco-friendly propellant

Furlenco pledges to completely eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging material  by 2025