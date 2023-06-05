World Environment Day 2023 will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution
Jun 05, 2023
Yukta Raj
Let’s have a look at the what brands have come up with:
{based on the campaign released today on FE BrandWagon}
The initiative by Maggi aims at educating consumers on disposing an empty maggi packet into a blue bin
Tata Tea launched its latest edition of #JaagoRe, aimed at spreading awareness on climate change cause
Chargeup launches #ChargeForChange directed towards the welfare of drivers
Reckitt inaugurated first Dettol Climate Resilient School in Uttarkashi, a district in Uttarakhand
ITC Engage takes a step towards making fragrances sustainable, with the use of eco-friendly propellant
Furlenco pledges to completely eliminate the use of one-time plastic packaging material by 2025
Learn more