Aug 24, 2023

Yukta Raj

Google India#Chandrayaan3 asking for the edit access to India's history - because @isro.dos just wrote some of it

(Source: Instagram)

Lay'sIndia makes history and we didn’t want to be too far behind. Here's celebrating a timeless moment with all of mankind.

(Source: Instagram)

Zomato@isro.in did it

(Source: Instagram)

Sony SAB A proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations @isro.in and the entire team behind this historic feat!

(Source: Instagram)

Happydent Kyunki successful landing waali battissi jo bahar aayi hai!

(Source: Instagram)

KFCMentally, we’re all here too: over the moon!

(Source: Instagram)

MyntraDelivered on Moon

(Source: Instagram)

WigglesPaws-itively amazing! Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the Moon's south pole! 

(Source: Instagram)

Domino'sOur pride for Chandrayaan 3- to the moon and back!

(Source: Instagram)

AashirvaadA moment of sheer joy and pride for the whole nation.

(Source: Instagram)

The Small Big IdeaLanding with Pride: Chandrayaan 3's Historic Achievement!

(Source: Instagram)