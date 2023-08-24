Aug 24, 2023
Yukta Raj
Google India
#Chandrayaan3 asking for the edit access to India's history - because @isro.dos just wrote some of it
(
Source: Instagram)
Lay's
India makes history and we didn’t want to be too far behind. Here's celebrating a timeless moment with all of mankind.
(
Source: Instagram)
Zomato
@isro.in did it
(Source: Instagram)
Sony SAB
A proud moment for the entire nation. Congratulations @isro.in and the entire team behind this historic feat!
(Source: Instagram)
Happydent
Kyunki successful landing waali battissi jo bahar aayi hai!
(Source: Instagram)
KFC
Mentally, we’re all here too: over the moon!
(Source: Instagram)
Myntra
Delivered on Moon
(Source: Instagram)
Wiggles
Paws-itively amazing! Chandrayaan 3 has successfully landed on the Moon's south pole!
(Source: Instagram)
Domino's
Our pride for Chandrayaan 3- to the moon and back!
(Source: Instagram)
Aashirvaad
A moment of sheer joy and pride for the whole nation.
(Source: Instagram)
The Small Big Idea
Landing with Pride: Chandrayaan 3's Historic Achievement!
(Source: Instagram)
