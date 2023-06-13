Global Mid-Year Forecast: A
Report from GroupM, WPP's
Media Investment Group
Jun 13, 2023
Nafisa Salim
Global advertising revenue to reach $874.5 billion in 2023, excluding U.S. political advertising
The growth in advertising revenue for 2023 remains unchanged from the December forecast of 5.9%
While the forecast for 2023 growth remains constant, Indian ad revenue market declines
Google continues to be the largest global media owner with advertising revenue of US $213.1 billion followed by Facebook
Retail media will grow 9.9% to reach US $125.7 billion in 2023
Print’s share of total advertising revenue will decline to 3.7% in 2028 from 5.7% in 2023
US leads the top 10 global market with an advertising revenue of US $325.3
