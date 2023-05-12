Karnataka high court quashed show-cause notice of Rs 2,1000 crore issued by the DGGI to Gameskraft
May 12, 2023
Saptak Bardhan
The DGGI issued a show-cause notice between 2017 and 2022 for alleged evasion of taxes and online betting.
According to Gameskraft, it is a skill-based gaming platform and should attract 18% GST instead of 28%
Current taxation policy states online games falling under betting/gambling need to pay GST of 28% while games of skill or chance would be levied GST of 18%.
