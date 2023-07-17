Major Leadership Appointment
(July 10 - July 15)
Jul 17, 2023
Yukta Raj
Info Edge appoints Sanjiv Sachar as additional (non-executive independent) director
Angel One appoints Deepak Chandani as chief data officer
Mindshare appoints Snehi Jha as head of Mindshare Fulcrum – South Asia
360 ONE Asset appoints Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head - strategy
Pearson appoints Siddharth Parnerkar as international sales director for workforce skills
CleverTap appoints Sidharth Pisharoti as chief revenue officer
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi onboards Samera Khan as chief transformation officer
