Major Leadership Appointment(July 10 - July 15)

Jul 17, 2023

Yukta Raj

Info Edge appoints Sanjiv Sachar as additional (non-executive independent) director

Angel One appoints Deepak Chandani as chief data officer

Mindshare appoints Snehi Jha as head of Mindshare Fulcrum – South Asia

360 ONE Asset appoints Aarthi Ramakrishnan as head - strategy

Pearson appoints Siddharth Parnerkar as international sales director for workforce skills

CleverTap appoints Sidharth Pisharoti as chief revenue officer

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi onboards Samera Khan as chief transformation officer