The ban of BGMI has been lifted temporarily. for three months
May 22, 2023
Saptak Bardhan
The game was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store post a ban demand requested by an NGO PRAHAR
The game was banned in India amid concerns over privacy breach
South Korean company Krafton re-introduced the game in India. However, it was banned again
MIS IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the game is going to be available while being on a trial period of three months
Krafton aims to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies
The game would be kept under surveillance for the trial period while also making a few other changes
