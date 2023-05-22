The ban of BGMI has been lifted temporarily. for three months

May 22, 2023

Saptak Bardhan

The game was removed from Google Play Store and Apple App Store  post a ban demand requested by an NGO PRAHAR

The game was banned in India amid concerns over privacy breach

South Korean company Krafton re-introduced the game in India. However, it was banned again

MIS IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that the game is going to be available while being on a trial period of three months

Krafton aims to augment technology developments in India by collaborating with local developers and promoting the use of cutting-edge technologies

The game would be kept under surveillance for the trial period while also making a few other changes