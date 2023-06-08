Ripple is a decentralised platform which permits crypto transactions

Jun 08, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency can increase ROI

According to Simplilearn, XRP-based transactions are economical to process

Ripple can help bridge the gap among different currencies

However, Ripple’s consensus structure is susceptible to vulnerabilities

It’s been found that XRP purchase is difficult in United States

As stated by Changelly, XRP price can witness a 6.11% fall

For 2023, XRP’s average price should reach $0.659