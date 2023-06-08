Ripple is a decentralised platform which permits crypto transactions
Jun 08, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
Ripple’s XRP cryptocurrency can increase ROI
According to Simplilearn, XRP-based transactions are economical to process
Ripple can help bridge the gap among different currencies
However, Ripple’s consensus structure is susceptible to vulnerabilities
It’s been found that XRP purchase is difficult in United States
As stated by Changelly, XRP price can witness a 6.11% fall
For 2023, XRP’s average price should reach $0.659
