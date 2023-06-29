On June 21, 2023, Bitcoin reached around the $30,000 value
Jun 29, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
Companies such as WisdomTree and Invesco have entered the Bitcoin ETF saga
Previously, BlackRock applied for a spot Bitcoin ETF with US SEC
These updates suggest that cryptocurrencies can head for mainstream acceptability
Reportedly, WisdomTree applied for a BTC ETF in December, 2021, and October, 2022, but they met failure
It’s believed that Invesco highlighted the lack of US-based BTC ETFs
Presence of these companies can help investors with diversification of their assets
Institutional impact on cryptocurrencies can enable more firms to access the market
