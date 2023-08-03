Synthetic assets refer to the combination of traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.
Aug 03, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
DeFi seems to be entering global financial markets using synthetic assets.
Mainstream usage of cryptocurrencies has backed synthetic assets.
Alankar Saxena of Mudrex stated that synthetic assets are tokenized derivatives.
According to Vegavid Technology, synthetic assets provide access to traditional finance
Synthetic assets can help access new asset classes at lesser costs
Synthetic assets can help with accessibility, yield creation, transparency, automation, and market flexibility
Drawbacks around synthetic assets are regulatory concerns, market manipulation, and illiquidity
According to Sumit Ghosh of Chingari, synthetic assets help tap into inaccessible markets
Synthetix (SNX) Network is the top issuer of synthetic coins
In the second half of 2023, SNX’s price has been predicted to reach $3.57
Future predictions indicate that synthetic assets will ensure financial markets’ growth
