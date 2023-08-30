Digital frameworks seem to have taken up the task of processing mass data amounts.

Aug 30, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

Amongst different computer paradigms, edge computing is widely used.

Edge computing helps bring data elements close to their sources.

For edge computing, expenses undertaken are initial configuration costs, data transfer costs, system upgradation costs, and data protection and safety costs.

Edge computing pricing structures are SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Hardware-as-a-Service, CDN, licence frameworks, handled network, and co-location.

Reportedly, North America recorded the highest revenue growth in the edge computing sector for 2022.

US-based companies which contributed maximum towards this sector have been Microsoft, Intel, and IBM.

Global edge computing market will witness Asia-Pacific’s rise in upcoming years.

Edge computing has the ability to innovate new products and services.

Furthermore, edge computing can help grow different industries.

Future predictions signify that edge computing will be transformative.

Five futuristic trends around edge computing are security upgrades, AR and VR needs, increase in IoT appliances, use cases for large and small corporations, and client satisfaction.