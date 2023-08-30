Digital frameworks seem to have taken up the task of processing mass data amounts.
Amongst different computer paradigms, edge computing is widely used.
Edge computing helps bring data elements close to their sources.
For edge computing, expenses undertaken are initial configuration costs, data transfer costs, system upgradation costs, and data protection and safety costs.
Edge computing pricing structures are SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, Hardware-as-a-Service, CDN, licence frameworks, handled network, and co-location.
Five futuristic trends around edge computing are security upgrades, AR and VR needs, increase in IoT appliances, use cases for large and small corporations, and client satisfaction.