Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) is expected to set new future standards

Jun 22, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

Blockchain-backed Industry 4.0 can help enterprise information mechanisms

Blockchain’s utilisation in Industry 4.0 can help timestamp sensor data

It’s been forecasted that 10% of GDP will be kept on blockchain by 2027

Blockchain-backed Industry 4.0 can diversify investment prospects

Blockchain and Industry 4.0's correlation can manage economic affairs

Global Industry 4.0 market volume should clock $165.5 billion by 2026

Arxum, Licens3D, and Ubirch have begun working on blockchain for Industry 4.0