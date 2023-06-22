Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) is expected to set new future standards
Jun 22, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
Blockchain-backed Industry 4.0 can help enterprise information mechanisms
Blockchain’s utilisation in Industry 4.0 can help timestamp sensor data
It’s been forecasted that 10% of GDP will be kept on blockchain by 2027
Blockchain-backed Industry 4.0 can diversify investment prospects
Blockchain and Industry 4.0's correlation can manage economic affairs
Global Industry 4.0 market volume should clock $165.5 billion by 2026
Arxum, Licens3D, and Ubirch have begun working on blockchain for Industry 4.0
