Blockchain interoperability, which refers to interactions among blockchains, carries potential to develop decentralised applications (dApps)

May 31, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

Blockchain interoperability can help with cross-chain asset transactionss

According to Chainlink, blockchain interoperability can give rise to various cross-chain dApps

Market-based blockchain interoperability facilities present are contract calls, native payments, among others

With regard to corporate structure, blockchain interoperability can give birth to cost minimisation schemes

Insights from 101 Blockchains highlighted that blockchain interoperability can allow companies to maintain client-based connections

Experts believe that blockchain interoperability can bring maximum out of a decentralised ecosystem

As stated by Sensorium, blockchain interoperability will be needed to ensure widespread data sharing