Blockchain interoperability, which refers to interactions among blockchains, carries potential to develop decentralised applications (dApps)
May 31, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
Blockchain interoperability can help with cross-chain asset transactionss
According to Chainlink, blockchain interoperability can give rise to various cross-chain dApps
Market-based blockchain interoperability facilities present are contract calls, native payments, among others
With regard to corporate structure, blockchain interoperability can give birth to cost minimisation schemes
Insights from 101 Blockchains highlighted that blockchain interoperability can allow companies to maintain client-based connections
Experts believe that blockchain interoperability can bring maximum out of a decentralised ecosystem
As stated by Sensorium, blockchain interoperability will be needed to ensure widespread data sharing
Learn more