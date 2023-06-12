A consortium blockchain comprises of organisations with a private blockchain for each platform

Ritarshi Banerjee

A consortium blockchain can help organisations tackle corporate issues

Analytics Vidhya stated that a consortium blockchain can ensure data secrecy

The portal also mentioned that a consortium blockchain can be time-consuming

Deloitte stated that 74% of companies have opted for consortium blockchain services

Experts suggest that consortium blockchains can benefit different sectors

Future predictions suggest that growth of consortium blockchain can boost technologies

As per Bybit Learn, consortium blockchains should be vital for security of organisations’ clients