A consortium blockchain comprises of organisations with a private blockchain for each platform
Jun 12, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
A consortium blockchain can help organisations tackle corporate issues
Analytics Vidhya stated that a consortium blockchain can ensure data secrecy
The portal also mentioned that a consortium blockchain can be time-consuming
Deloitte stated that 74% of companies have opted for consortium blockchain services
Experts suggest that consortium blockchains can benefit different sectors
Future predictions suggest that growth of consortium blockchain can boost technologies
As per Bybit Learn, consortium blockchains should be vital for security of organisations’ clients
