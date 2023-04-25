From April 12, 2023, onwards, investors have been permitted to ensure withdrawals as it marked Ethereum’s Shanghai hard fork’s conclusion
Apr 25, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
According to Beaconcha.in, 30 minutes into Shanghai Upgrade resulted in nearly 285 withdrawals being handled in epoch 194,408
Market trends’ analysis has shown that the upgrade has not only permitted users to withdraw their staked Ether but it has also decreased gas fees around the blockchain
Future predictions indicate this upgrade will draft the roadmap for other upgrades around Ethereum mainnet
