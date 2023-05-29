The proposal by International Organisation of Security Commissions (IOSCO) seems to have set the trend for global crypto regulations

May 29, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

It’s believed that these crypto standards will focus on systematisation of crypto-based investments

According to Tech Monitor, IOSCO’s 18 recommendations aim to ensure investors’ security across crypto-based operations

IOSCO’s Crypto-Asset Roadmap played a key role in framing the crypto regulatory standards

Insights from the roadmap have highlighted IOSCO’s need to focus on crypto and digital assets and decentralised finance

Lim Tuang Lee of IOSCO stated that crypto-asset service providers should ensure accountability of their clients’ assets

IOSCO has unveiled a consultation report around the suggestions

Experts believe that this step has increased the need for crypto-based regulations