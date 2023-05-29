The proposal by International Organisation of Security Commissions (IOSCO) seems to have set the trend for global crypto regulations
May 29, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
It’s believed that these crypto standards will focus on systematisation of crypto-based investments
According to Tech Monitor, IOSCO’s 18 recommendations aim to ensure investors’ security across crypto-based operations
IOSCO’s Crypto-Asset Roadmap played a key role in framing the crypto regulatory standards
Insights from the roadmap have highlighted IOSCO’s need to focus on crypto and digital assets and decentralised finance
Lim Tuang Lee of IOSCO stated that crypto-asset service providers should ensure accountability of their clients’ assets
IOSCO has unveiled a consultation report around the suggestions
Experts believe that this step has increased the need for crypto-based regulations
Learn more