For 2023, it’s believed that DeFi will play a role in traditional finance
Jun 02, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
According to Grand View Research, global DeFi market is expected to clock a 46% CAGR for 2023-30
DeFi’s adoption can eliminate middlemen from financial procedures
2023 DeFi trends should be based on relationship between decentralisation and regulations
Anticipated DeFi trends for 2023 are crypto bridges, funding blockchain gaming, among others
Experts believe that 2023 will witness mainstream DeFi adoption through corporate use cases
Beyond 2023, suggestions have been laid around DeFi becoming a part of global financial landscape
Medium.com suggested that DeFi-development companies should allow DeFi’s growth based on Web3.0
Learn more