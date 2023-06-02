For 2023, it’s believed that DeFi will play a role in traditional finance

Ritarshi Banerjee

According to Grand View Research, global DeFi market is expected to clock a 46% CAGR for 2023-30

DeFi’s adoption can eliminate middlemen from financial procedures

2023 DeFi trends should be based on relationship between decentralisation and regulations

Anticipated DeFi trends for 2023 are crypto bridges, funding blockchain gaming, among others

Experts believe that 2023 will witness mainstream DeFi adoption through corporate use cases

Beyond 2023, suggestions have been laid around DeFi becoming a part of global financial landscape

Medium.com suggested that DeFi-development companies should allow DeFi’s growth based on Web3.0 