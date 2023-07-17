Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) carry potential to be the next big form of investment
Jul 17, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
According to Datawallet, LSDs can enable investors to earn yield without lock up time
Ethereum is considered as a popular network for such LSD-based investments
Platforms which provide LSD facilities using Ethereum include Lido, Rocket Pool, and StakeWise
Post the Ethereum Shapella upgrade, liquid staking has witnessed an upward trend
As per Nasdaq, Lido holds the top position in the LSD market
stETH constitutes for roughly over 70% of the total LSD market
However, liquid staking-based returns might be lower in comparison to regular staking
Learn more