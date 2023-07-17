Liquid Staking Derivatives (LSDs) carry potential to be the next big form of investment

Jul 17, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

According to Datawallet, LSDs can enable investors to earn yield without lock up time

Ethereum is considered as a popular network for such LSD-based investments

Platforms which provide LSD facilities using Ethereum include Lido, Rocket Pool, and StakeWise

Post the Ethereum Shapella upgrade, liquid staking has witnessed an upward trend

As per Nasdaq, Lido holds the top position in the LSD market

stETH constitutes for roughly over 70% of the total LSD market

However, liquid staking-based returns might be lower in comparison to regular staking