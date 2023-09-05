Data democratisation has seemingly become important for businesses.
Sep 05, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
It’s believed that data governance and data analytics are vital for data democratisation.
Democratising data enables accessibility to all kinds of information.
In terms of organisational needs, data democratisation can help ensure economical costs.
In CY2023, data ethics has grown in stature to benefit data democratisation.
Cloud computing applications can help platforms with data democratisation.
Reportedly, Indian companies utilise cloud-based data analytics for different business needs.
Market reports have shown that 328.77 million terabytes of data get created on a daily basis.
In 2023, the amount of data created globally is expected to increase.
Roughly, 90% of global data creation happened in the previous two years.
The future of data democratisation is expected to uphold the need for data security.
As per Gartner, 80% of technological products’ creation should be done by non-IT individuals, by 2024.
