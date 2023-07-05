As of July 4, 2023 (11.11 am, Indian Standard Time), BTC’s price stood at $31,064.46

Jul 05, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

BTC price witnessed a nearly 1.10% increase on a 24 hour basis

BlackRock, Invesco and WisdomTree investing in BTC ETFs has been attributed with BTC’s rising price levels

BTC’s price hasn’t dropped below the $25,000 level since BTC ETF developments

Upon calculating the average BTC price, for June 15 to July 3, 2023, it stood at approximately $29,260

Bitcoin’s 200-day simple moving average should witness an upward trend within August 2, 2023

By 2023 end, BTC can cross the $35,000 price level

Relative Strength Index momentum oscillator expects Bitcoin price to have an upward trend