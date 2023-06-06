Binance and Changpeng Zhao have been charged by US SEC

Jun 06, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

The complaint has been filed over infringement of security laws

SEC’s website stated that high-profile US customers have been allowed to trade on Binance.com

SEC has accused Zhao and Binance for privately running Binance.US

SEC has accused Binance for contravention of federal securities laws

Binance and BAM Trading Services have been running unregistered national securities exchanges

The complaint further stated that they conducted unregistered transactions around Binance’s own crypto assets

SEC mentioned four sub topics under which Binance has been charged for different violations