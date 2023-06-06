Binance and Changpeng Zhao have been charged by US SEC
Jun 06, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
The complaint has been filed over infringement of security laws
SEC’s website stated that high-profile US customers have been allowed to trade on Binance.com
SEC has accused Zhao and Binance for privately running Binance.US
SEC has accused Binance for contravention of federal securities laws
Binance and BAM Trading Services have been running unregistered national securities exchanges
The complaint further stated that they conducted unregistered transactions around Binance’s own crypto assets
SEC mentioned four sub topics under which Binance has been charged for different violations
