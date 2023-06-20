BAYC NFTs seem to be increasing in popularity

Jun 20, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

Ethereum blockchain is the supporting mechanism behind BAYC NFTs

As there are only 10,000 BAYC NFTs, this has appreciated their trading value

BAYC NFTs have driven overall NFT investments

Reasons behind enhancement of BAYC NFTs are scarcity, uniqueness, celebrity impact, among others

Valuation of these NFTs are witnessing an upward trend

BAYC NFTs have influenced the concept of digital art which can be quantified in monetary values

Top five expensive BAYC NFTs are considered to be BAYC #8817, BAYC #232, BAYC #2087, BAYC #8585, and BAYC #3749