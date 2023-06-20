BAYC NFTs seem to be increasing in popularity
Jun 20, 2023
Ritarshi Banerjee
Ethereum blockchain is the supporting mechanism behind BAYC NFTs
As there are only 10,000 BAYC NFTs, this has appreciated their trading value
BAYC NFTs have driven overall NFT investments
Reasons behind enhancement of BAYC NFTs are scarcity, uniqueness, celebrity impact, among others
Valuation of these NFTs are witnessing an upward trend
BAYC NFTs have influenced the concept of digital art which can be quantified in monetary values
Top five expensive BAYC NFTs are considered to be BAYC #8817, BAYC #232, BAYC #2087, BAYC #8585, and BAYC #3749
Learn more