DeeLance, a decentralised platform for freelancers, carries potential to utilise NFT and Web3.0 technologies

May 25, 2023

Ritarshi Banerjee

DeeLance has ability to develop itself in the 2023 cryptocurrency market

DeeLance allows freelancers to connect with different sectors

spacetomoon mentioned that  DeeLance uses cryptocurrency to ensure transactions between freelancers and clients

DeeLance has a rating mechanism for clients to judge the quality of freelancers

For 2023, $DLANCE token is expected to reach a $0.04 value

Techopedia highlighted that 2023 will set the tone for DeeLance to gain adoption in 2025

By 2025, $DLANCE price is expected to hit $0.06