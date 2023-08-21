Metaverse seems to have bridged physical and virtual worlds, with AI coming into the spotlight as well.
According to LinkedIn, AI’s role in a Metaverse includes avatar formation.
User interactions with VR can enable correlation between AI and Metaverse.
Data from Calsoft Inc showed other applications of AI in Metaverse, such as AI for IT.
In 2023, global generative AI in Metaverse market expanded by 15% in Q1, 20% in Q2, and 25% in Q3.
Reportedly, the biggest driver of generative AI in Metaverse is North America.
Generative AI in Metaverse market’s country-wise revenue percentage for 2023 stands at 35% for USA.
BanklessTimes has predicted total Metaverse users to cross 600 million by 2026 on account of generative AI.
For 2023, companies which are working on Metaverse are Microsoft, Meta, Roblox, among others.
For example, Meta’s usage of generative AI can help with generative advertising.
Implementation of AI applications can add $100,000 to $500,000 to Metaverse’s development charges.
Future predictions indicate that AI-backed Metaverse has potential to alter human interactions.