Apr 14, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Yamaha is set to re-launch the R3 in India, now compatible with the BS6 norms.
When launched, it will take on the segment leader, the KTM RC390 in India.
Both motorcycles have a full-fairing, clip-on bars, and an tucked-in riding position, ready to take on the streets or the race track.
The R3 gets 37mm USD forks, adjustable rear shock, disc brakes at both ends with ABS, and an LCD display.
The RC390 offers similar features, but gets a radially-mounted calliper, a TFT display, traction control, cornering ABS, and a quickshifter.
Again, both motorcycles have similar engine displacement, but different configurations.
So which of the two is better value for money?
