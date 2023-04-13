Apr 13, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Yamaha is gearing up to launch the MT-03 and the R3 in India soon, along with a few other higher-displacement motorcycles.
Buyers in the segment are looking out for the MT-03, the naked street bike based on the fully-faired Yamaha R3.
The MT-03 will compete against the segment leader, the KTM 390 Duke, which has proven to offer the best performance in the sub 3.0 lakh budget.
The Yamaha MT-03 is built around a tubular frame, and features minimal body work. It gets a sculpted tank flanked by air vents, side-mounted exhaust, and a small headlight.
TThe KTM is built around a trellis frame with a bolt-on rear sub frame. Similar to the MT-03, the 390 Duke gets minimal body work and has a sporty design.
The MT-03 gets USD front forks, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, 17-inch wheels, LED lights all round, and a digital LCD display.
The KTM also gets similar equipment, but gets larger WP forks, radially-mounted callipers, a quickshifter, and a TFT dash. Amongst the both, the KTM is better equipped.
In terms of power, both are similar, but the Yamaha uses a twin-cylinder setup.
So which one of the two makes sense?
